City of Vicksburg, NAACP form partnership to improve housing

Published 3:10 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By John Surratt

The city of Vicksburg and the NAACP have formed a partnership to create a neighborhood housing revitalization program.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the partnership on Friday. The city is committing $300,000 in American Recovery Plan Act funds to the program, which will be headed by Jamma Williams, liaison for the city’s Housing Department Special Projects and Community Development, who will oversee the money for the program.

“Enhancing the quality of life is the most important issue to our residents; and while I am mayor, the residents of this city will have safe and stable homes,” Flaggs said. “I am committed to focusing on housing in the city of Vicksburg for the next three years using allocated APRA funding for this project.”

