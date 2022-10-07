Elsie Cooper Published 9:24 am Friday, October 7, 2022

Funeral services for Elsie Cooper were held on September 2 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Elsie Cooper passed away on August 27 following a brief illness. She was 81. She was a retired receptionist and member of the Jubilee Revival Church. She was preceded in death by her Robert and Clytie Johnson; her brothers, Stanley Johnson, Norman Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Freddie Johnson, Robert Johnson, Cornell Johnson, John Cleveland Johnson, and her sister Bobbie Johnson.

She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Steele of Pearl, MS, Dorothy Jean Whitley of Vicksburg Beverly Johnson of Jackson, MS and Janie Friday of Jackson, MS; two grandchildren, Steven Hemphill and Jeffrey Young; and two great grandchildren, Steven Hemphill and Jaylen Hemphill.