Gage Treubel receives Charles Jones Technical Scholarship

Published 10:12 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those recognized was Gage Treubel of Vicksburg, center, who received the Charles Jones Technical Scholarship. With him were Dr. Mary Etta Naftel, left, and Dr. John Naftel, right, both of Raymond.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2023-2024 is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.

