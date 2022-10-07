Hailey Henderson recognized as Hinds CC Foundation scholarship recipient Published 10:03 am Friday, October 7, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those recognized was Hailey Henderson of Vicksburg who received the Marie McKay Campbell Scholarship. With her was Cathy Cauthen of Madison, left, and Ann Oswalt, right, of Florence.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2023-2024 is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.