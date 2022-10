LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship Published 10:08 am Friday, October 7, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon, left, and Lucy Henley of Brandon, right.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2023-2024 is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.