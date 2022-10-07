McLaurin Truesdell recieves Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship Published 10:07 am Friday, October 7, 2022

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those recognized was McLaurin Truesdell of Vicksburg, who received the Jack and Angela Hite Hi-Stepper Scholarship. With her was Jack Hite, left, and Angela Hite, right, both of Raymond.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2023-2024 is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.