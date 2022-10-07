Old Post Files Oct. 7, 1922-2022 Published 9:36 am Friday, October 7, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Mrs. Mary Bedford is here to spend the winter with her son, Capt. Frank Bedford. • Eugenia Oates leaves for Gulf Park College. • W.R. Lominick, county agent, returns from the Meridian fair.

90 years ago: 1932

Josephine Genasci is ill at her home on Cherry Street. • T.B. Barnett, manager of the Hotel Vicksburg, attends a convention in Memphis. • Mrs. T.W. Fields of Anguilla is a Vicksburg visitor. • J.W. Garrett is a guest speaker at the Y’s Men’s Club meeting. • Frances Farris dies.

80 years ago: 1942

Mrs. C.D. Martin of Claiborne County dies. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Skipworth. • Mrs. Anna Briser dies at her home in Brunswick.

70 years ago: 1952

Maggie O’Neil passes away. • Mrs. R.M. Moore is elected president of the Warren County Tuberculosis Association.

60 years ago: 1962

Fred C. Dillon passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Baylot announce the birth of a son, Erwin, on Oct. 13. • Glanna D’Angelo is presented by the Vicksburg Community Concert Association.

50 years ago: 1972

Miss Linda Gail Jobe is married to Armon Eugene Neal. • Mr. and Mrs. Raymond M. Hackler III announce the birth of a daughter, Cristina Paige, on Sept. 25. • Mr. and Mrs. James E. Abney are the parents of a daughter, Julie Ann, born Oct. 7.

40 years ago: 1982

Mary Gallert, a senior at Vicksburg High School who spent time in Japan as part of the Youth for Understanding Program sponsored by Japan and the U.S. Senate, speaks to the Vicksburg Rotary Club. • Susan Farlow is named executive director of the Mental Health Association.

30 years ago: 1992

It is decided that horses will return to the Vicksburg Christmas parade after being banned because of narrow portions of Washington Street. • St. Francis Xavier Elementary sixth-graders Jenni Beard, Katie Fowler and Joe Hobson celebrate the White House’s 200th birthday by dressing as president and having cake.

20 years ago: 2002

India NyKenia Dart celebrates her first birthday. • Jennifer Hill leads Kiddie City pre-kindergartners in a pumpkin-carving activity. • Jack Edward Hale, former 20-year resident of Vicksburg, dies in Baton Rouge.

10 years ago: 2012

The 75th celebration of the Army Navy Club drew 40 members and visitors to the club’s Quonset huts on a secluded portion of Army Navy Drive. • Warren Central volleyball player Brooke Kistler is the team’s captain this season and helped the Lady Vikes rebound from a four-game losing streak. This season, she leads the team in service aces with 72.