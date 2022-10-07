OUR OPINION: Thank God for saving the Food Pantry Published 8:00 am Friday, October 7, 2022

If you can’t hear people rejoicing across town for the good fortune of the Storehouse Community Food Pantry and the benevolence of Travelers Rest Baptist Church, listen a little harder.

After months of wondering what on earth they were going to do, it was officially announced this week that the food pantry’s new home would be at Travelers Rest. Growing pains — positive ones at that — for Good Shepherd meant the food pantry needed a new home.

Each day, a little more sand left the hourglass. But as He so often does, our Lord and Savior had a different plan.

Perhaps Betty Kamman said it best in our front-page story on the pantry: “(God) did it at the last minute so we would know it was Him.”

As everything gets more expensive, and more and more people become food insecure in our community, food pantries are a lifeline for those in need. A secure place where people can get enough to get by, and have their spirits nourished alongside their bodies, is an invaluable community resource.

It would’ve been a shame to lose it, but thank God for working through each person that had a hand in the food pantry’s good fortune. Chief among those, in addition to the volunteers and the Travelers Rest congregation, is local roofer Robert Lee for his recommendation.

We at The Post love to share good news far more than bad, and this case is no exception.

In a time when people don’t know where their next meal is coming from or are simply searching for a hand to uplift them, God worked through so many in this community to keep Storehouse Community Food Pantry going. And no doubt, He’ll keep working in its favor.

Now that the pantry has a new home, the work isn’t done. They can always use volunteers and donations. If you feel so led, it surely is a worthy cause.