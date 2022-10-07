Vicksburger recognized for Hinds CC Foundation scholarship

Published 10:01 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus.

Among those recognized were Brandon Merritt of Vicksburg, center front, who received the Carl Ashby Jr. Memorial Scholarship. With him were, front left, Pamela Beck; front right, Brelynn Beck; back from left, Steven Beck and Braydon Beck, all of Vicksburg.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 900 scholarships during the 2022-2023 academic year. The deadline to apply for a scholarship for the academic year 2023-2024 is Feb. 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.hindscc.edu.

