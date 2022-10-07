Warren County Land Records Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 Published 9:57 am Friday, October 7, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

Warranty Deeds

*Robert N. Armstrong and Marilyn G. Armstrong to Robyn Adair Armstrong Jennings, Lots 50, Lake Forest No. 1.

*Scott Luke and Emily Barnette to Laurie Ann Bagby, Lots 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Charles D. Berch and Allyson Allen Berch to Marney J. Walker and Leeandrea D. Welch-Walker, Lot 106, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*Bobbie Warner Executrix, Barbara Parker Ramsay Estate, Charles H. Ramsay Jr., Lou Waites Parker Trustee, Parker Ramsay Special Needs Trust to James Melvin Browning and Karen Stacey Browning, Part Lot 6, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Maggie Dobbs to Douglas N. Kelley and Carol D. Kelley, Part of Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 2, South Haven No. 4.

*Sharon H. Evans to Michael Strickland and Laura Beth Strickland, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lafern A. Massey to Emily Elizabeth Powers and Susan Elizabeth Faulk, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Megan Michelle Holland to Michael Bernard Foley Jr., Lot 16, Marion Park No. 2-Block A.

*Cody D. Gray to Lucian D. Whittington and Catherine J. Whittington, Part of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Billy Joe Heggins to Chase Ameen Stevenson, Lot 302, Stonegate Subdivision Part 1.

*Hilldale Water District Inc. to Michael Strickland and Laura Beth Strickland, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tosin A. Sekoni to Alfred E. Lassiter Jr. and Onita C. Lassiter, Part of Lot 22, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Amy Ethridge McNeal and Tyler Seth McNeal to Christopher Michael Martin and Brandi Lynn Lillard, Lots 21A and 22, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Perry Real Estate LLC to Krystyna Tarai Powell, Lot 10, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Conrad P. Rabalais and Patricia R. Rabalais to Rabalais Ventures LLC, Lot 7, Hawkins Subdivision.

*Lauren Victoria (Marshall) Scott and Barrett J. Scott to Andrew Glen Simmons III, Block 10, Part of Lot 3, Maywood Terrace No. 4.

*James Noel Machost and Marianne E. Machost to BDC Holdings LLC, Lot 29, Shoreline Estates.

*Russell H. Garner Jr. to William R. Standish and Angela F. Standish, Part of Lot 15, John Barefield (See City Also); Part of Lot 15, John Barefield (See County Also).

Deeds of Trust

*Thomas Adcock and Renee P. Adcock to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*BDC Holdings LLC to American Bank and Trust, Lot 29, Shoreline Estates.

*Carl M. Austin and Rita Austin to National Banking Association, Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Laurie Ann Bagby to Cadence Bank, Lot 117, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Bobby Gene Stauts and Mildred Maydee Stauts to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 15 and 16, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

*Karen Stacey Browning and James Melvin Browning to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Part of Lot 6, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Michael Bernard Foley Jr. to Cadence Bank, Lots 16, Marion Park No. 2-Block A.

*Andrew Glen Simmons III to Cadence Bank, Block 10, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace No. 4.

*Lucian D. Whittington and Catherine J. Whittington to Churchill Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Robyn Gordon to Delta Bank, Part of Lot 1 and 2, Lum and Evans.

*Michael D. Strickland and Laura Beth Strickland to Delta Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Fairways Independent Mortgage Corporation to Krystyna Tarai Powell, Lot 10, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Emily Elizabeth Powers and Susan Elizabeth Faulk to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Alfred E. Lassiter Jr. and Onita C. Lassiter to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 23, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Christopher Michael Martin to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lots 21A and 22, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Catherine K. McComas and Robert G.W. McComas to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 127, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Mississippi Home Corporation to Krystyna Tarai Powell, Lots 10, Hamilton Heights No. 2.

*Michael W. Sullivan Sr. and Judith B. Sullivan to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 15, Silver Creek Estates.

*Rosie W. Wince and Donell Wince to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 3, Jenkins Tract-Haver Subdivision.

*Chase Ameen Stevenson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 302, Stonegate Subdivision Part 1.

*Marney J. Walker to Leeandrea D. Welch-Walker, Lot 106, Belle Isle on the Lake.

Marriage Licenses

*Dannie Ezell Emrick, 53, Mississippi, to Gladys Cristina Garcia, 30, Mexico.

*Robert Stephen Bingham, 30, Mississippi, to Amanda Catherine Guizerix, 30, Mississippi.

*Keith William Flowers, 39, Mississippi, to Jessica Lynne Steverson, 36, Louisiana.

*Jodie Harold Edleston, 71, Mississippi, to Bonita Sams Warnock, 59, Nebraska.

*Victor Stephen Parker, 39, Louisiana, to Rachel Brasfield Dean, 35, Mississippi.

*John Dalton Wright, 22, Florida, to Anna Kay Fielder, 22, Mississippi.