Flashes find fun in homecoming defeat

St. Aloysius executed an onside kick and a trick play, let an offensive lineman run the football with abandon, and pulled out as many stops as they could Friday night.

None of it helped the Flashes upset mighty Copiah Academy, but it did at least make things fun.

Wyatt Albright threw four touchdown passes in the first half, Tanner Hollingsworth caught a TD pass and scored on a 94-yard punt return, and Copiah Academy beat St. Al 48-14 on homecoming at Farrell Stadium.

Thompson Fortenberry had a 19-yard run for one of St. Al’s touchdowns, and the other was scored by offensive lineman Jax Oglesby. Oglesby, a senior, got five carries over the course of the game and finished with 21 rushing yards including a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Jax Oglesby is a lineman and we put in the Power-I formation this week to let him get some carries,” St. Al coach Bubba Nettles said. “We were able to get him across the goal line, and for a senior that’s a big deal for us.”

Oglesby’s touchdown was set up by a trick play. Carson Smith, who played quarterback for most of the game, ran toward the sideline but did not go off the field. He was uncovered, and John David Liggett passed to him for a 56-yard gain.

It was Smith’s only reception of the game. He also was 8-of-18 passing for 72 yards, and had an interception on defense.

“(Offensive coordinator Kacy) Presley drew up a great trick play,” Nettles said with a laugh.

Fortenberry finished with 21 rushing yards as well as his touchdown for St. Al.

Albright was 8-of-10 passing for 225 yards and the four early touchdowns for Copiah (7-1). Hollingsworth caught three passes for 92 yards and one TD.

Outmanned all season and a decided underdog against Class 5A championship contender Copiah, Nettles tried to lighten the mood and have some fun.

It worked, even if the scoreboard still ended in a lopsided result, and Nettles seemed eager to play out the rest of the season the same way. St. Al hosts Greenville-St. Joe (6-1) next week and then is at Tri-County (7-1) in the season finale on Oct. 21.

“They were all smiles after the game. These kids are as resillent as they come. They have not cowered. They are some of the braves,” Nettles said. “These kids are going to have a good time. We are going to finish the season out right and continue what we are building here at St. Al.”