Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

Published 1:12 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022

By John Surratt

.(Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.

Besides the Toyota, Stamps said the fire caused minor heat damage to two adjacent cars. The fire was out by 2:50 a.m. Stamps said the cause of the is undetermined and under investigation. He said the fire was the second car fire at the casino parking deck this year.

