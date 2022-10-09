Lady Vikes fall to Hancock in first round of Class 6A volleyball playoffs Published 12:02 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022

Warren Central finished the 2022 volleyball season with a winning record, but not a happy ending.

Melissa Herrle had four kills and Skylar Beard had three, but Warren Central bowed out of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs with a 3-0 (25-3, 25-6, 25-13) loss to Hancock in a first-round match on Saturday.

Ellie Henderson also had five blocks and three kills for the Lady Vikes.

Hancock (19-10) advanced to face Region 5-6A champion Brandon in the second round on Tuesday.

Warren Central finished with a 14-11 record to match the highest win total in the program’s history. It was the third season in a row, and sixth time in seven years, that they have finished at .500 or better.

“The coaches and players would like to thank all of our supporters, especially our parents, who were there for us all season,” coach Matt Gullett said.