Lady Vikes fall to Hancock in first round of Class 6A volleyball playoffs

Published 12:02 pm Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central finished the 2022 volleyball season with a winning record, but not a happy ending.

Melissa Herrle had four kills and Skylar Beard had three, but Warren Central bowed out of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs with a 3-0 (25-3, 25-6, 25-13) loss to Hancock in a first-round match on Saturday.

Ellie Henderson also had five blocks and three kills for the Lady Vikes.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Hancock (19-10) advanced to face Region 5-6A champion Brandon in the second round on Tuesday.

Warren Central finished with a 14-11 record to match the highest win total in the program’s history. It was the third season in a row, and sixth time in seven years, that they have finished at .500 or better.

“The coaches and players would like to thank all of our supporters, especially our parents, who were there for us all season,” coach Matt Gullett said.

More Sports

Tallulah Academy gears up for stretch run by routing Discovery Christian

Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road

Who’s Hot

Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the city of Vicksburg pursue creative funding methods for a new animal shelter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...