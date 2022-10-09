Letter to the Editor: Thank You for another successful Bricks and Spokes ride Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

As the sponsor of the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes, the Vicksburg Main Street Program wishes to recognize several organizations and individuals who helped make our 12th Bricks and Spokes bicycle ride a huge success.

The long-term goal for the event Bricks and Spokes is to raise money for the Vicksburg Main Street Program, a non-profit organization that serves the downtown area.

Many thanks go to all our volunteers who helped make the event happen: Rebecca Sigh, Connie Lindsey, Colby Hopkins, RCEC Students, Austin Hopkins, Anna Hopkins, Girl Scout Troop 3315, Perry Boyd, Erin Southard, Vicksburg Amateur Radio Club, Patty Mekus and team, Venable Moore, Rick Daughtry, Gary Jackson, Joe Giambrone and Rodger Hopkins. Without each of these volunteers, the event would not have been the huge success it was. The Vicksburg Main Street Program truly appreciates the effort, support, and dedication that these volunteers gave towards the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes.

We would also like to recognize: The Vicksburg Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, W.L. Sanders and Traffic Department, Herman Smith and The Vicksburg Bridge Commission. With the help of these organizations and departments, all the cyclists were kept safe and had wonderful snacks as they completed their ride.

A very special thanks goes to the sponsors of the 12th Annual Bricks and Spokes: Walnut Hills, Visit Mississippi, Visit Vicksburg, RiverHills Bank, Riverwalk Casino, Wayne and Paige Pratt-Edward Jones, Waterview Casino, Big River Ship Builders, River City Cyclists, Southern Beverage, City of Vicksburg, Southern Heritage Air Foundation, Ergon, LMNT, Chamois Butt’r, International Paper, McDonald’s, The Vicksburg Post, Battlefield Bicycles and Vicksburg Bike Recs.

Last, but certainly not least, thank you to all the cyclists who came out and took part in our 12th Annual Bricks & Spokes. We are very grateful for your support. We hope each of you had a great time and we look forward to seeing you again next year at the 13th Annual Bricks and Spokes bicycle ride in Downtown Vicksburg.

Sincerely,

Kim Hopkins

Executive Director Vicksburg Main Street