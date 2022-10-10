How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players Published 7:55 am Monday, October 10, 2022

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools:

• Alcorn State wide receiver Malik Shelley (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in a 30-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

• Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) assisted on one tackle in the loss to Alcorn State.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught four passes for 50 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, in a 40-17 win vs. Arkansas.

• Southern Miss wide receiver Demarcus Jones (Warren Central) had one reception for 15 yards in a 27-10 loss to Troy.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had eight total tackles and one quarterback hurry in a 24-9 win over East Carolina.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked a 40-yard field goal and went 6-for-6 on PATs in a 45-13 rout of Prairie View A&M. Griffin also had two touchbacks on eight kickoffs.

• Alabama A&M safety Aadreekis Conner (Port Gibson) had four tackles, including one-half sack, in a 37-31 win over Grambling.

• Grambling defensive back Myron Stewart (Port Gibson) had one assist and one pass breakup in the loss to Alabama A&M.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three assists in a 47-21 win against Kentucky Christian.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and helped the Tigers pile up 503 total yards in a 34-31 win against Valdosta State.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had three total tackles, including one tackle for loss, against Valdosta State.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in a 55-7 rout of Edward Waters. Shorter also had one reception for 13 yards.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had six solo tackles and one pass breakup in a 20-14 victory over Point University. Wolfe also had a total of 38 return yards on two punts and one kickoff.