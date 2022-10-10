Vicksburg Main Street announces date, theme for Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights Published 11:31 am Monday, October 10, 2022

The Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the Vicksburg Main Street Program announced on Friday afternoon.

The theme this year is “Heroes Among Us.”

“This year’s theme allows for plenty of imagination; the definition of ‘hero’ has been seen in a variety of ways throughout the last couple of years. Your hero can be first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, small business owners or even your favorite caped crusader,” said Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program.

All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses are invited to participate in this community event. The deadline to apply is Nov. 21.

Parade application packets can be found on the Main Street website, www.downtownvicksburg.org, or by contacting the Vicksburg Main Street Program at 912 Cherry St., 601-634-4527, or emailing kimh@vicksburg.org.