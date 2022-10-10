Vicksburg Main Street announces date, theme for Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights

Published 11:31 am Monday, October 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Danny Hearn Trucking’s Grinch-themed float won Best In Show at the 2021 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

The Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the Vicksburg Main Street Program announced on Friday afternoon.

The theme this year is “Heroes Among Us.”

“This year’s theme allows for plenty of imagination; the definition of ‘hero’ has been seen in a variety of ways throughout the last couple of years. Your hero can be first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, small business owners or even your favorite caped crusader,” said Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

All area clubs, churches, organizations, schools, bands, drill teams, individuals and businesses are invited to participate in this community event. The deadline to apply is Nov. 21.

Parade application packets can be found on the Main Street website, www.downtownvicksburg.org, or by contacting the Vicksburg Main Street Program at 912 Cherry St., 601-634-4527, or emailing kimh@vicksburg.org.

More News

Catfish Row Museum to host ‘Voices and Votes: Democracy in America’

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Dianne Gargaro puts the kind in humankind

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the city of Vicksburg pursue creative funding methods for a new animal shelter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...