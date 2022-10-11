College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 12-17
Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Wednesday, Oct. 12
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall
Thursday, Oct. 13
6 p.m. ESPN – Temple at Central Florida
6 p.m. FS1 – Baylor at West Virginia
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Friday, Oct. 14
6 p.m. ESPNU – Brown at Princeton
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Navy at SMU
7 p.m. CBSSN – UTSA at Florida International
Saturday, Oct. 15
11 a.m. ABC – Iowa State at Texas
11 a.m. Fox – Penn State at Michigan
11 a.m. ESPN – Auburn at Ole Miss
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPNU – Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
11 a.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Illinois
11 a.m. CBSSN – Colgate at Army
2:30 p.m. CBS – Alabama at Tennessee
2:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma State at TCU
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Arkansas at BYU
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Maryland at Indiana
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ACC Network – North Carolina State at Syracuse
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Ohio at Western Michigan
2:30 p.m. Stadium – Charlotte at UAB
3 p.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Michigan State
3 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at South Florida
4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Washington
6 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Florida
6 p.m. NFL Network – Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama
6 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Colorado State
6:30 p.m. NBC – Stanford at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Memphis at East Carolina
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Purdue
7 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Utah
7 p.m. ACC Network – North Carolina at Duke
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Oregon State
9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at UNLV
9:45 p.m. FS1 or FS2 – San Jose State at Fresno State
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Oct. 13
7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Washington at Chicago
Sunday, Oct. 16
Noon CBS – Cincinnati at New Orleans
Noon Fox – Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
3:25 p.m. CBS – Buffalo at Kansas City
7:20 p.m. NBC – Dallas at Philadelphia
Monday, Oct. 17
7:15 p.m. ESPN – Denver at Los Angeles Chargers