College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 12-17 Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Wednesday, Oct. 12

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall

Thursday, Oct. 13

6 p.m. ESPN – Temple at Central Florida

6 p.m. FS1 – Baylor at West Virginia

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Morgan State at North Carolina Central

Friday, Oct. 14

6 p.m. ESPNU – Brown at Princeton

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Navy at SMU

7 p.m. CBSSN – UTSA at Florida International

Saturday, Oct. 15

11 a.m. ABC – Iowa State at Texas

11 a.m. Fox – Penn State at Michigan

11 a.m. ESPN – Auburn at Ole Miss

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Kansas at Oklahoma

11 a.m. ESPNU – Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

11 a.m. Big Ten – Minnesota at Illinois

11 a.m. CBSSN – Colgate at Army

2:30 p.m. CBS – Alabama at Tennessee

2:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma State at TCU

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Arkansas at BYU

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Maryland at Indiana

2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia

2:30 p.m. ACC Network – North Carolina State at Syracuse

2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Ohio at Western Michigan

2:30 p.m. Stadium – Charlotte at UAB

3 p.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Michigan State

3 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at South Florida

4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona at Washington

6 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Florida

6 p.m. NFL Network – Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama

6 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Colorado State

6:30 p.m. NBC – Stanford at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Memphis at East Carolina

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Kentucky

6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Purdue

7 p.m. Fox – Southern California at Utah

7 p.m. ACC Network – North Carolina at Duke

8 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Oregon State

9:30 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at UNLV

9:45 p.m. FS1 or FS2 – San Jose State at Fresno State

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Oct. 13

7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Washington at Chicago

Sunday, Oct. 16

Noon CBS – Cincinnati at New Orleans

Noon Fox – Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

3:25 p.m. CBS – Buffalo at Kansas City

7:20 p.m. NBC – Dallas at Philadelphia

Monday, Oct. 17

7:15 p.m. ESPN – Denver at Los Angeles Chargers