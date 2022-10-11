EYE ON THE SKY: Warbirds set for flyover at Supper on the Sip

Published 9:25 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Southern Heritage Air Foundation, along with the North American Trainer Association, will make a special appearance at Thursday’s Supper on the Sip event, hosted by the United Way of West Central Mississippi.

On Thursday, the event will begin at 6 p.m. At approximately 6:05 p.m., guests will hear the roar of World War II aircraft engines approaching the old bridge heading, overhead and downriver in a formation approach. The aircraft will turn and make another pass overhead, coming back upriver on the Mississippi side.  

“The pilots participating in the flyover are from all over the United States and are looking forward to showing off their formation flying skills. It is our way of supporting The United Way of West Central Mississippi while also honoring all who have served our great country,” said Dan Fordice, Founder and Chairman of the Southern Heritage Air Foundation. “It is our hope that the flyover adds a  special touch to the Supper on  the Sip and encourages community members to continue to support the efforts of  the United Way of West Central Mississippi.” 

To learn more about the United Way of West Central Mississippi and The  Southern Heritage Air Foundation please visit their websites. 

