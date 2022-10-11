Game Plan Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Alcorn State Foundation golf tournament

The Alcorn State University Alumni Foundation will host its 12th annual Purple and Gold Benefit Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 21 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $100 per person in advance, or $125 the day of the tournament. The entry fee includes cart, lunch and beverages. Hole and corporate sponsorships are available, and prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive and a hole-in-one.

For more information or to register, call Dr. John E. Walls, Jr. at 601-831-1966.

Mad Scientist 5K

The 4th annual ERDC Mad Scientist 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the ERDC WES campus in Vicksburg. The 5K run and race walk will begin at the ERDC headquarters building at 8 a.m., followed by a one-mile fun run at 9:15. Participants should enter the main gate at 3909 Halls Ferry Rd.

The registration fee is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run before Oct. 15, or $30 and $15 after that date. Packet pick-up and late registration will be open from 3-6 p,m. on Oct. 21, and from 7 to 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.

To register online, visit raceroster.com/events/2022/63059/mad-scientist-run. For more information, email Mad-Scientist-Run@usace.army.mil or call 601-218-7725.

Spooky Sprint 5K

The 8th Annual Spooky Sprint 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 in downtown Vicksburg. The race, which is a fundraiser for Vicksburg Catholic School, is a lighthearted 5-kilometer run and race walk with a Halloween theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

In addition to the 5K events, there will be a 1-mile children’s fun run and a Halloween carnival.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at BanCorp South, 820 South St. Packet pick-up and late registration starts at 6:45 a.m. The registration fee is $25 for the 5K run and walk, or $10 for the fun run. Online registration and more information is available at vicksburgcatholicschool.redpodium.com/2022-spooky-sprint.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks will host several youth baseball tournaments during the fall ball season. For more information on any of the tournaments, or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Monster Mash tournament is scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30, and is for teams in the 7U through 15U age groups. The registration fee ranges from $125 to $325, depending on the age group.

• The 17 Baseball Futures Showcase is set for Nov. 5 and 6. This is an event for individual players, and will include four age groups from 7/8U through 13/14U. An assessment period that includes a vertical jump, 60-yard dash, and skills evaluations is also included. The registration fee is $175 per player, and includes two jerseys, a hat and a ring.