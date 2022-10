Lee Thomas Darden Jr. Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Lee Thomas Darden Jr. passed away on October 7, 2022, in Vicksburg. He was 61.

Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, October 15 at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 2 until 7 p. m. with the family present from 6 until 7 p.m.