Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022 Published 9:39 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1922

Rudolph Valentino stars in “Blood and Sand” at the Walnut Theater. • Mrs. E.C. Hunt is in Canton visiting relatives. • Mrs. Luzerne Hodges is ill with dengue fever. • Maj. George Hogaboom will become a candidate for sheriff.

90 years ago: 1932

Ellie Maloney of Indianapolis is in the city visiting relatives. • Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gale are visiting relatives in Raleigh, Mo. • The home of James Haver, Jackson Road, is damaged by fire. • G.P. Green is the new manager of the Vicksburg Laundry and Cleaners.

80 years ago: 1942

Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Coker and daughter of Hattiesburg return to their home after visiting here. • Col. Joel Mallory, commanding officer of the Greenwood Airfield, addresses the Engineers Club. • Dave Kennedy Jr. is doing nicely following surgery.

70 years ago: 1952

Dr. Donald Hall is elected president of the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club. • Services are held for Maggie O’Neil. • James Ogletree is a candidate for supervisor in District 4. • Mr. and Mrs. Howard Townsend announce the birth of a son, Ronald, on Oct. 8.

60 years ago: 1962

G.P. Rae retires with more than 26 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. • Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Raymond Peck announce the birth of a daughter, Yvonne, on Oct. 9. • Mrs. R.A. Street is in New Orleans visiting her daughter and family. • Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Arnold announce the birth of a daughter, Patricia, on Oct. 4.

50 years ago: 1972

The Board of Mayor and Alderman open bids for the new fire truck for the Vicksburg Fire Department. • Mrs. George Rogers Sr. and Mrs. Carlton Todd return from a four-week trip to Europe. • Dedication of the new John O. Raworth YMCA is held.

40 years ago: 1982

H.N. Spencer Jr. of Port Gibson dies. • Mr. and Mrs. James Pace Jr. announce the birth of a son, Jason Wilson, on Oct. 12. • Sharae Classie Holden is 1.

30 years ago: 1992

Local writer Ivie L. Nelson Griffin completes and publishes “Responses from the Heart.” • Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Cain of Port Gibson celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. • Teachers ask the Vicksburg Warren School District’s board of trustees for a greater local supplement to the state’s starting salary of $17,875.

20 years ago: 2002

Talon Bailey Logue celebrates his first birthday. • Dave Dickson joins BancorpSouth as executive vice president in Vicksburg. • Suzanne Francingues Channell receives a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from Millsaps College.

10 years ago: 2012

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Curry of Vicksburg shares a laugh with Hinds Community College student and Warren Central High School graduate Phillip Johnson, 19, Monday while petting a donkey at the Mississippi Future Farmers of America Children’s Barnyard at the Mississippi State Fair. • Hinds Community College football coach, Gene Murphy, was inducted to the East Mississippi College athletic hall of fame. Murphy played football at EMCC from 1972-73.