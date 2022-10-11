Ronald Laverne Lawyer Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Ronald Laverne Lawyer, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, October 3 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 76. He was a retired computer programmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Sr. and Lillie Bosley Lawyer; his brother, Cornelius Benard Lawyer and Audrey Lawyer; his sister, Juanita Lawyer Forkner.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Laverne Lawyer Jr. of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Pamela Lawyer Harvey of Houston, TX and Yolanda Lawyer Major of Vicksburg; his brothers, Theodore Lawyer of Pass Christian, MS, Cyrus Jefferson Lawyer Jr. of Ellicot City, MD and Bobby Lawyer of San Francisco, CA; five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held on Friday, October 14 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Alfred Lassiter Jr. officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.