Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By John Surratt

Cars form a line on Jackson Street as they prepare to pull up to Jackson Street MB Church to receive groceries. The church, which distributes groceries to residents once a month, was holding a separate distribution Tuesday after getting food from the Mississippi Food Network in Jackson. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution.

The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.

Church member Dorothy Holmes said the church usually distributes food provided by the Mississippi Food Network once a month, “And then, like now, they have food over there in Jackson and they give it to us to distribute.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“Now, it’s more than once a month because we have things coming in the middle of the month,” Holmes said as she assembled and taped boxes to be filled with food.

“This time we’ve done it twice a month; sometimes we do it two or three times, depending on what’s over at Mississippi Food Network,” said church member Rosie Wince. “We do once a month for sure — the fourth Saturday of every month. In between, whatever we have, we distribute.”

When the Mississippi Food Network has food for distribution, Holmes said, a representative calls church deacon Fred Davis, who contacts a church member to go pick up the food and bring it to the church.

Homes said the church keeps a list of people who want to participate in the distribution and notifies them by email or text about the distribution.

“And a distribution like this is open to anyone who hears about it; they can just come over and pick up,” Holmes said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10

OPEN FOR BLESSINGS: Storehouse Community Food Pantry opens doors at new location

One airlifted after injury sustained at Vicksburg Forest Products

Vicksburg’s University of Mississippi August 2022 Graduates

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will the low Mississippi River levels negatively impact the local economy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...