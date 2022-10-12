Missy Gators drop volleyball playoff opener to West Harrison Published 10:55 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

After an outstanding regular season, Vicksburg High’s volleyball team could not find the same success in the playoffs.

West Harrison knocked the Missy Gators out of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday, by beating them 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-4) in a second-round matchup.

West Harrison (16-15) advanced to play East Central in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Missy Gators won their third consecutive Region 6-5A championship, but lost their last two matches of this season and their first playoff game for the third year in a row.

Vicksburg finished its season with an 11-4 record.