Vicksburg’s University of Mississippi August 2022 Graduates

More than 1,000 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.

Catherine Smith, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Social Work from the Graduate School.

Gradon Bourne, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Rodney Kemper, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Engineering from the School of Engineering.

Gabriel Stuckey, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.

“Congratulations to our August 2022 class of graduates who are distinguished by outstanding achievements,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential.”

August 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which were held May 4-8. Morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove.