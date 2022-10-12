Warren County Land Records Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 Published 5:28 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 3 to Oct. 10

Warranty Deeds

*Billy Leist to Don Ainsworth and Theresa, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Sterling Blanche and Tara S. Blanche to Brandon S. Maynord and Kennedy A. Monsour, Lots 24 and 25, Chambers Street.

*Charles Wayne Carter, Harvey Daniel Carter, Virgil Issac Carter, Janice Louise Carter Carpenter and Paul Raeburn Carter to Samuel C. Darnell, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Willie Donerson and Lisa Donerson to Lee Anthony Moore, Lot 158, Hamilton Heights No. 4.

* T.D. Easterling, Flossie Nora Ann Ponder Executrix and Cecil Sidney Ponder Jr. Estate to Christopher Aaron Ponder and Jacklyn Zito Ponder, Block 1, Part of Lot 5, Bodley.

* T.D. Easterling, Flossie Nora Ann Ponder Executrix and Cecil Sidney Ponder Jr. Estate to Christopher Aaron Ponder and Jacklyn Zito Ponder, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

* T.D. Easterling, Flossie Nora Ann Ponder Executrix and Cecil Sidney Ponder Jr. Estate to Christopher Aaron Ponder and Jacklyn Zito Ponder, Block 1, Part of Lot 6, Bodley.

*Bobbie Warner Executrix, Barbara Parker Ramsay Estate, Charles H. Ramsay Jr., Lou Waites Parker Trustee and Granville Parker Ramsay Special Needs Trust to J. Fred Farrell and Angela Kay M. Farrell, Lot 6, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Jeffrey Joseph Harris, Suzanne Harris Tuck and Thomas Lucas Harris to George H. Jabour III, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 1, John Barefield-Resurvey of Lot 4.

*Billy Joe Heggins to Billy Joe Heggins and Shelly F. McTeer, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Sherman C. Hull and Ollie S. Hull to John E. Vaughn and Vicki Vaughn, Lot 31, Shoreline Estates No. 4.

*Inn of Vicksburg Inc. to Pamela Denise Newton, Lot 39, Fairways Subdivision Part 8, Part of Lot 35 and 40, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Brandon Meyer and Taylor Meyer to Michael Lee Lewis and Teresa L. Lewis, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 9, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Willie Nix to Clifton Scott Jr., Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Clearview Subdivision.

*James O. Taylor to James King Taylor and Thomas Ray Taylor, Part of Lot 33, Lake Forest No. 1.

Deeds of Trust

*Lee Anthony Moore to Cadence Bank, Lot 158, Hamilton Heights No. 4.

*Property Pros Investment LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Phillip L. Doiron and Katherine S. Doiron to RiverHills Bank, Lots 57, 58 and 59, Chambers Street.

*Marinna E. Good to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Part of Southwest ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 40, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Sandip R. Patel and Darshana S. Patel to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 33, The Trace Subdivision Part 2.

*Michael Lewis to Teresa Lewis to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 9, Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Pamela Denise Newton to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 39, Fairways Subdivision Part 8; Part of Lot 35 and 40, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

*Brandon S. Maynord to Kennedy A. Monsour to RiverHills Bank, Lot 24 and 25, Chambers Street.

*John E. Vaughn and Vicki Vaughn to Pike National Bank, Lot 31, Shoreline Estate No. 4.

*Christopher Aaron Ponder and Jaclyn Zito Ponder to RiverHills Bank, Block 1, Part of Lot 5, Bodley.

*Alicia Stinson and Clyde Stinson to USA-Rural Housing Service, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Thomas Gill Haynes, 36, Illinois, to Kiera Desiree Owens, 30, Mississippi.

*Taylor Jack Piefke, 32, Georgia, to Miranda Kay Goss, 27, Mississippi.

*Byron Damon Smith, 44, Mississippi, to Cassandra Faye Rankin, 38, Mississippi.

*Kenneth Christopher Phillips, 33, Anguilla, Miss., to Constance Joann McKay, 35, Vicksburg.

*Fredrick Thotis Malone, 45, Mississippi, to Kimberly Michele Showers, 51, Mississippi.

*John Austin Young, 24, Monroe, La., to Bethany Claire Johnson, 25, Monroe, La.

*Ricky Wayne Brown, 54, Mississippi, to Amanda D. Hunter, 48, Mississippi.

* Dustin Cole Lewis, 29, Mississippi, to Leanna Elaine Standifer, 26, Mississippi.

*Cedric Duanne Watson, 38, Mississippi, to Latasha Monique Johnson, 35, Mississippi.

*James Dxavier Allen, 24, Mississippi, to Jaressia Lenae Lowery, 24, Mississippi.