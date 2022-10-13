18-year-old arrested for role in Clay Street Circle K carjacking

Published 5:13 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

One arrest has been made related to a Tuesday morning carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store.

Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Grayer appeared before Judge Angela carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday where he received a $150,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.  

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

According to VPD, more arrests are expected in the case.

More News

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrested for aggravated assault, stolen gun

Vicksburg man arrested for Sept. 4 shooting at area gas station

Vicksburg Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week with State Farm

VIDEO: Low Mississippi River affecting commerce, could be long-term for Vicksburg

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Will the low Mississippi River levels negatively impact the local economy?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...