Vicksburg Fire Department marks Fire Prevention Week with State Farm Published 4:27 pm Thursday, October 13, 2022

The Vicksburg Fire Department is teaming up with local State Farm agent Robyn Lea and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), Oct. 9-15.

This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

State Farm and the Vicksburg Fire Department encourage all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said State Farm Agent Robyn Lea. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

The Vicksburg Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

State Farm has donated over 4,400 Fire Prevention Kits to communities across the country. To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Vicksburg, please contact the fire department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.