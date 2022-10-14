Howell Thomas “Tony” Powell Jr. Published 12:13 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

Yes, he knew it rhymed and he was proud of it.

Age 65, Passed away on October 12, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX at 7 a.m., after a brave two-year battle with cancer, with his wife by his side. If Tony were here, he would tell you, “You should see the other guy.”

He was born July 30, 1957, in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Memphis

Preparatory High School in 1976 where he excelled in Football, Baseball, stubbornness, and bad decisions which he blamed on his mother for dropping him several times.

He played football on scholarship at University of Tennessee, Martin. He later attended Memphis State University’s Nuclear Engineering program and worked for Entergy’s Grand Gulf Nuclear power plant for over 35 years, as a control room operator and supervisor. In retirement, he continued to work for Entergy’s nuclear power division as a consultant. Also in retirement, with no military experience other than watching MASH, Tony enjoyed managing the VFW Cantina post 2572 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where the members loved his shenanigans and organization skills.

Tony is well known for his generosity and his big heart and having the most teenage sense of humor ie. email address of htpowell69@earthlink.net. His passions were laughter, enjoying life, spending money, golf, NASCAR, adding more ridiculous horsepower to his Australian Holden Commodore Sports Car, University of Memphis football, the Green Bay Packers and the many dogs and cats that he adored over the years.

He enjoyed playing, and organizing charity golf tournaments throughout the Southeast. His favorites were Tallulah Country Club and Lake Bruin Country Club.

Where he donated new furnishings, signage and countless amounts of golf balls to the lake on

No. 2/11 what he claimed as his favorite.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Powell; his mother, Frances Powell.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Olson; his beloved rescue dogs, Winnie and Chester, and a three-legged cat named Ruby. His even more stubborn sister Dr. Tammy Booker, Ray Booker; nephew, William; incredibly awesome and funny brother, Terry Powell, Lee Powell, and niece, Perry Powell.

A memorial ceremony will be held at The Mississippi Welcome Center at 4210 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10 a.m.(Additional parking available north of the welcome center at Ameristar upper parking lot along Washington St.)

Immediately following at 10:55 am raising of the American Flag on the Mississippi River Bridge in Tony’s honor. Stag reception at VFW Post 2572, 1918 Washington St. Vicksburg Mississippi, 39180. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VFW Post 2572, 1918 Washington St. Vicksburg Mississippi 39180