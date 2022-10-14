MACCC football roundup: Hinds, Holmes, Northwest and Jones notch blowout wins; Northeast stuns EMCC Published 3:13 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

After a season full of starts, stops and nailbiters, Hinds Community College finally got to enjoy a blowout.

Jeffrey Pittman scored three rushing touchdowns, and Hinds’ defense forced five turnovers as the Eagles wiped out Itawamba Community College 34-7 on Thursday.

It was only the second time this season that Hinds (4-3) has played a game decided by more than two scores.

Pittman carried the ball 18 times for 63 yards, and scored on runs of 1, 2 and 17 yards.

Ranson Oakes was 20-of-31 passing for 218 yards, and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Mosely in the second quarter. Ben Duncan kicked two field goals.

Ehmad Dabney, Jaylen Knight and Ty’Verius Nichols each had an interception for Hinds’ defense. Itawamba (3-4) only had 187 yards of total offense.

Hinds will return to Raymond on Oct. 20 for its home finale against Mississippi Gulf Coast. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Northeast Mississippi 31, East Mississippi 21

Carter Putt threw two long touchdown passes for Kylan Garrett, and Goldman Butler VI ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns as Northeast Mississippi (4-3, 2-2 MACCC North) notched a milestone victory over No. 7 East Mississippi (4-3, 2-2).

It was Northeast Mississippi’s first win over East Mississippi since 2010.

East Mississippi committed seven turnovers — four fumbles and three interceptions. Kadarius Calloway returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown for the Lions, and also scored a rushing TD.

Former Vicksburg High star Laurence Sullivan had two tackles and an interception for East Mississippi’s defense.

Putt and Garrett hooked up for touchdown passes of 65 and 55 yards on Northeast’s first two possessions of the game. Putt was 10-of-22 passing for 194 yards, and Garrett caught three passes for 128 yards and the two TDs.

Holmes 48, Mississippi Delta 6

Philip Short completed 24 of 49 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, A.J. Davis caught six passes for 101 yards and a TD, and Holmes Community College christened its renovated stadium with a blowout win against Mississippi Delta (0-7, 0-5 MACCC North).

J.J. Grant ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries for Holmes (4-3, 3-3).

Holmes’ Ras Branch recently underwent an upgrade from a natural grass surface to artificial turf and added LED lighting.

Jones 48, Southwest Mississippi 3

Ricky Willis and Quintin Sterling both returned interceptions for touchdowns, and No. 4 Jones College scored 34 points in the first quarter on its way to a rout of Southwest Mississippi (2-5, 1-4 MACCC South).

D.J. Smith and Alan Follis combined to complete 20 of 31 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Jones (7-0, 5-0). Smith had three touchdown passes.

Ashton Nickelberry finished with four receptions for 136 yards and two TDs. Eleven players caught a pass for Jones.

Former Vicksburg High standout Eric Wesley had five tackles, including one tackle for loss, for Southwest Mississippi.

Jones clinched a berth in the MACCC playoffs with the victory. The Bobcats are allowing 13.7 points per game, which tops the MACCC and ranks fifth in the NJCAA. Their 246.6 yards per game allowed also leads the MACCC and is eighth nationally.

Pearl River 24, Co-Lin 14

Nick Milsap carried the ball 27 times for 143 yards and one touchdown as Pearl River Community College (4-3, 2-1 MACCC South) took care of Copiah-Lincoln.

Pearl River’s Bryan Whitehead returned a fumble for a 45-yard touchdown, and Milsap had a 10-yard TD run as the Wildcats built a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

DeVon Tott passed for 267 yards and a touchdown, and added 67 rushing yards for Co-Lin (3-4, 1-2). Jaylen Smith had five receptions for 120 yards.

Northwest Mississippi 44, Coahoma 21

Ren Hefley completed 20 of 27 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns — three to D.T. Sheffield — and No. 3 Northwest Mississippi (7-0, 4-0 MACCC North) handed Coahoma Community College (3-4, 1-3) its fourth loss in a row. The Rangers also beat Coahoma for the 12th consecutive time.

Northwest Mississippi finished with 510 yards of total offense, marking the third time in the last four games that it has surpassed 500 yards.

Hefley became the fourth Northwest quarterback to throw for at least six touchdowns in a game. Sheffield’s three touchdown receptions gave him 23 for his career at Northwest, which is a school record.

E. Jai Mason also caught six passes for 81 yards and two TDs for the Rangers. Former Warren Central star Tevin Bell had two tackles on defense.

For Coahoma, former Warren Central standouts Jashun Simon and Taylen Smith each assisted on one tackle. Jakobi Jackson rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns.