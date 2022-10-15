Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14
Published 12:15 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
Thursday’s scores
Aberdeen 48, East Webster 14
Newton County 24, Northeast Jones 16
Scott Central 42, Pisgah 0
Starkville 49, Murrah 13
Friday’s scores
Adams Christian 48, CHEF 29
Amite County 22, West Lincoln 15
Amite School 30, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6
Amory 38, Noxubee County 22
Baldwyn 59, Potts Camp 0
Bay Springs 56, Mount Olive 12
Biggersville 63, H.W. Byers 6
Biloxi 42, St. Martin 22
Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0
Brandon 48, Meridian 15
Brookhaven Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 14
Caledonia 42, Mooreville 0
Calhoun Aca. 50, Humphreys Aca. 40
Calhoun City 39, Bruce 0
Canton Academy 41, Benton Academy 13
Carroll Aca. 10, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7
Center Hill 40, Horn Lake 28
Choctaw Central 33, Northeast Lauderdale 12
Christian Collegiate 36, Porter’s Chapel 13
Clarkdale 16, Enterprise Clarke 13
Clarksdale 56, Yazoo City 14
Coahoma Co. 24, Palmer 0
Coffeeville 28, Coldwater 0
Columbia 40, Purvis 14
Columbus 28, Cleveland Central 19
Copiah Aca. 20, Central Hinds Aca. 12
DeSoto Central 20, Hernando 13
DeSoto, Ark. 56, Delta Aca. 36
East Central 57, Long Beach 14
East Marion 36, Bogue Chitto 6
East Rankin Aca. 36, Sacred Heart 12
East Union 48, Myrtle 17
Eupora 32, Choctaw County 26
Gautier 55, Vancleave 28
George County 35, Pearl River Central 0
Germantown 38, Grenada 14
Gulfport 29, Harrison Central 19
Hancock 31, D’Iberville 24
Hattiesburg 27, Brookhaven 8
Hazlehurst 48, McLaurin 0
Heritage Academy 35, Leake Aca. 6
Houston 18, Pontotoc 0
Independence 44, North Panola 6
Itawamba AHS 28, Corinth 6
Jackson Prep 35, Jackson Aca. 7
Kosciusko 21, Leake Central 0
Kossuth 22, Water Valley 20
Lafayette 34, New Hope 14
Lamar School 28, St. Joseph-Madison 0
LeFlore 52, Riverside 0
Louisville 40, West Lauderdale 15
Loyd Star 47, St. Andrew’s 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Mag. Heights 17
Manchester Aca. 50, Marvell Academy, Ark. 8
Marshall Aca. 54, Kirk Aca. 20
McEvans 44, West Bolivar 0
Mendenhall 34, Quitman 6
Mize 13, Heidelberg 7
Morton 41, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Moss Point 56, Greene County 35
Neshoba Central 35, Jim Hill 7
Nettleton 42, Hatley 7
New Albany 42, North Pontotoc 7
North Delta 34, Winona Christian 20
North Forrest 24, Stringer 20
North Pike 45, Wingfield 6
Northwest Rankin 37, Petal 22
Oak Grove 41, Terry 16
Ocean Springs 37, Pascagoula 0
Okolona 44, Thrasher 6
Oxford 24, Clinton 22
Parklane Aca. 46, Presbyterian Christian 14
Pass Christian 24, Bay 17
Perry Central 42, West Marion 24
Picayune 55, West Harrison 0
Poplarville 41, Forrest Co. AHS 6
Provine 19, Holmes County Central 16
Raleigh 40, Magee 15
Raymond 27, South Pike 12
Resurrection Catholic 38, Richton 26
Ripley 42, South Pontotoc 7
Saltillo 35, Greenville 8
Sebastopol 56, Ethel 42
Senatobia 14, Gentry 6
Shannon 46, Tishomingo County 6
Smithville 32, Falkner 14
South Panola 48, Lewisburg 10
Southaven 27, Olive Branch 0
St. Joseph-Greenville 53, St. Aloysius 7
St. Stanislaus 24, Seminary 0
Starkville Aca. 27, Bayou Aca. 6
Sumrall 28, Lawrence County 12
TCPS 36, Ashland 6
Tallulah, La. 52, Newton Co. Aca. 22
Taylorsville 60, Lumberton 22
Tri-County Aca. 44, Clinton Christian 0
Tupelo 34, Madison Central 0
Union 35, Forest 0
Vardaman 14, French Camp 10
Velma Jackson 65, Puckett 14
Vicksburg 42, Ridgeland 20
Warren Central 38, Pearl 21
Wayne Aca. 37, Columbia Academy 12
Wayne County 33, Natchez 12
Wesson 28, Crystal Springs 7
West Jones 34, Florence 7
West Point 36, Lake Cormorant 0
Winona 42, Humphreys 22
Winston Aca. 28, Indianola Aca. 0