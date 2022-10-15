Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 13-14 Published 12:15 am Saturday, October 15, 2022

Thursday’s scores

Aberdeen 48, East Webster 14

Newton County 24, Northeast Jones 16

Scott Central 42, Pisgah 0

Starkville 49, Murrah 13

Friday’s scores

Adams Christian 48, CHEF 29

Amite County 22, West Lincoln 15

Amite School 30, Sylva-Bay Aca. 6

Amory 38, Noxubee County 22

Baldwyn 59, Potts Camp 0

Bay Springs 56, Mount Olive 12

Biggersville 63, H.W. Byers 6

Biloxi 42, St. Martin 22

Booneville 47, Alcorn Central 0

Brandon 48, Meridian 15

Brookhaven Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 14

Caledonia 42, Mooreville 0

Calhoun Aca. 50, Humphreys Aca. 40

Calhoun City 39, Bruce 0

Canton Academy 41, Benton Academy 13

Carroll Aca. 10, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7

Center Hill 40, Horn Lake 28

Choctaw Central 33, Northeast Lauderdale 12

Christian Collegiate 36, Porter’s Chapel 13

Clarkdale 16, Enterprise Clarke 13

Clarksdale 56, Yazoo City 14

Coahoma Co. 24, Palmer 0

Coffeeville 28, Coldwater 0

Columbia 40, Purvis 14

Columbus 28, Cleveland Central 19

Copiah Aca. 20, Central Hinds Aca. 12

DeSoto Central 20, Hernando 13

DeSoto, Ark. 56, Delta Aca. 36

East Central 57, Long Beach 14

East Marion 36, Bogue Chitto 6

East Rankin Aca. 36, Sacred Heart 12

East Union 48, Myrtle 17

Eupora 32, Choctaw County 26

Gautier 55, Vancleave 28

George County 35, Pearl River Central 0

Germantown 38, Grenada 14

Gulfport 29, Harrison Central 19

Hancock 31, D’Iberville 24

Hattiesburg 27, Brookhaven 8

Hazlehurst 48, McLaurin 0

Heritage Academy 35, Leake Aca. 6

Houston 18, Pontotoc 0

Independence 44, North Panola 6

Itawamba AHS 28, Corinth 6

Jackson Prep 35, Jackson Aca. 7

Kosciusko 21, Leake Central 0

Kossuth 22, Water Valley 20

Lafayette 34, New Hope 14

Lamar School 28, St. Joseph-Madison 0

LeFlore 52, Riverside 0

Louisville 40, West Lauderdale 15

Loyd Star 47, St. Andrew’s 7

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Mag. Heights 17

Manchester Aca. 50, Marvell Academy, Ark. 8

Marshall Aca. 54, Kirk Aca. 20

McEvans 44, West Bolivar 0

Mendenhall 34, Quitman 6

Mize 13, Heidelberg 7

Morton 41, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Moss Point 56, Greene County 35

Neshoba Central 35, Jim Hill 7

Nettleton 42, Hatley 7

New Albany 42, North Pontotoc 7

North Delta 34, Winona Christian 20

North Forrest 24, Stringer 20

North Pike 45, Wingfield 6

Northwest Rankin 37, Petal 22

Oak Grove 41, Terry 16

Ocean Springs 37, Pascagoula 0

Okolona 44, Thrasher 6

Oxford 24, Clinton 22

Parklane Aca. 46, Presbyterian Christian 14

Pass Christian 24, Bay 17

Perry Central 42, West Marion 24

Picayune 55, West Harrison 0

Poplarville 41, Forrest Co. AHS 6

Provine 19, Holmes County Central 16

Raleigh 40, Magee 15

Raymond 27, South Pike 12

Resurrection Catholic 38, Richton 26

Ripley 42, South Pontotoc 7

Saltillo 35, Greenville 8

Sebastopol 56, Ethel 42

Senatobia 14, Gentry 6

Shannon 46, Tishomingo County 6

Smithville 32, Falkner 14

South Panola 48, Lewisburg 10

Southaven 27, Olive Branch 0

St. Joseph-Greenville 53, St. Aloysius 7

St. Stanislaus 24, Seminary 0

Starkville Aca. 27, Bayou Aca. 6

Sumrall 28, Lawrence County 12

TCPS 36, Ashland 6

Tallulah, La. 52, Newton Co. Aca. 22

Taylorsville 60, Lumberton 22

Tri-County Aca. 44, Clinton Christian 0

Tupelo 34, Madison Central 0

Union 35, Forest 0

Vardaman 14, French Camp 10

Velma Jackson 65, Puckett 14

Vicksburg 42, Ridgeland 20

Warren Central 38, Pearl 21

Wayne Aca. 37, Columbia Academy 12

Wayne County 33, Natchez 12

Wesson 28, Crystal Springs 7

West Jones 34, Florence 7

West Point 36, Lake Cormorant 0

Winona 42, Humphreys 22

Winston Aca. 28, Indianola Aca. 0