VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Gregory Sparks keeps the pack together Published 8:00 am Sunday, October 16, 2022

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Gregory Sparks, who volunteers as a Cubmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. Sparks has lived in Vicksburg for 40 years and retired from Entergy in Commercial Nuclear Power Operations and Engineering. He is a father of four adult children and has two grandchildren.

How did you start being a Cubmaster?

When I retired from my career, my youngest son came home from school with a flyer for joining Cub Scouts. He joined and I immediately volunteered to be an assistant Den Leader. Two years later, the previous Cub Master moved to a Scout Troop with his son, and I volunteered to become Cubmaster. That was in 2013.

How long have you been volunteering?

I am starting my 12th year volunteering in Scouts. I am in my 10th year as Cubmaster. I also volunteer as Committee Chair for our Scouts BSA Troop 7 and have done that since 2015.

What is your favorite memory while being a Cubmaster?

My favorite memories are from the expressions of pride by the Scouts when they have completed an adventure or attained a rank, or after a particularly fun campout or outing.

What would you tell someone who’s thinking about volunteering with the Scouts?

Scouting is a great way to help prepare young people for life. No matter your level of involvement, your contribution matters. You meet some great parents and kids in Cub Scouts. In Scouts BSA you can help the Scouts develop into young adults who have a vast array of skills and leadership experience.

What are your tasks while being the Cubmaster?

I do several jobs as Cubmaster, including annual program planning, advancement processing, recruiting new scouts, training new leaders, the conduct of Pack Meetings, the conduct of Pine Wood Derby and several fundraising and service project activities.

Any additional comments?

There are so many others in our community who have spent decades volunteering in Scouts throughout their working careers and in retirement. I am still a rookie compared to many of the long-time volunteers.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.