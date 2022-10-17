Gertrude Pettway

Published 2:14 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Gertrude Pettway “Nana” died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 78. Nana was born in Yazoo County on December 3, 1943, to the late Ernest and Mable Ledlow of Satartia. She had been a resident of Vicksburg for most of her adult life. She retired as a bus driver for the Vicksburg Warren School district.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Pettway and two sons, Jerry Wayne Pettway and Stacey Lynn Pettway.

She is survived by her son, Robert Pettway (Camillia); her companion of 34 years, Steve Crutchfield; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue.

 

