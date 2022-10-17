How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players Published 7:55 am Monday, October 17, 2022

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools

• Reinhardt University defensive tackle Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 45-21 win over Bluefield University.

• Bluefield University defensive lineman Jehari Riley (Vicksburg High) had two solo tackles in the loss to Reinhardt.

• Bluefield defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle against Reinhardt.

• Albany State wide receiver Joe Shorter (Warren Central) caught four passes for 32 yards in a 24-20 loss to Benedict College. Shorter also had 70 return yards on one punt and three kickoffs.

• Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking (South Delta) caught five passes for 32 yards in a 27-16 loss to Kentucky.

• Alcorn State’s Malik Shelley (Vicksburg High) had one tackle in a 21-17 loss to Southern University.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 3-for-3 on PATs and had two touchbacks on kickoffs in the win against Alcorn State.

• Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jacory Rankin (Port Gibson) caught two passes for 58 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, in a 24-9 loss to Alabama State.

• Mississippi Valley State linebacker Tommy Curtis III (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle in the loss to Alabama State.

• West Alabama linebacker Lamar Gray (Warren Central) had one solo tackle in a 20-7 loss to Delta State.

• West Alabama offensive lineman Kordell Watts (Vicksburg High) started at center and played in his 20th consecutive game for the Tigers, in the loss to Delta State.

• Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had a team-high seven total tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles for loss and one-half sack, as well as a forced fumble in a 45-31 win against South Florida.