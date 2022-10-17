Vicksburg’s McRaven House to be featured on popular YouTube channel Published 11:02 am Monday, October 17, 2022

Teen Choice Award-winners, content creators and entrepreneurs Sam and Colby will release their short film about Vicksburg’s McRaven Tour Home on Tuesday.

Sam Golbach and Colby Brock are a pair of YouTube vloggers whose specialty is paranormal videos. They’ve built a huge following on social media and in addition to creating YouTube videos, the duo partnered with Snapchat’s Snap Originals unit to launch “Stranded With Sam And Colby.”

Typically, they explore haunted sites around the world and occasionally partake in rituals while visiting said spooky locations. The international famed social media influencers recently visited McRaven as Mississippi’s most haunted mansion, and their video about McRaven will be featured during their famous Hell Week series.

The video will air on the “Sam and Colby” YouTube channel on Tuesday. Currently, Brock and Golbach have more than 7.7 million subscribers on YouTube along with millions of followers on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter.

“Mississippi’s Most Haunted House,” McRaven Tour Home, is where ghostly demeanor has been broadcasted on A&E, The Travel Channel, 48 Hours and “Look Around Mississippi.”

Step back in time to one of Vicksburg’s authentic pre-Civil War homes with a complete way-of-life tour. Built and remodeled in three different time periods, every room is lavishly furnished and reserved with museum-quality antiques including a pioneer kitchen.

National Geographic Magazine has labeled the McRaven Tour Home the “Time Capsule of the South.” Enjoy strolling through the three-acre gardens, once a Confederate campsite and field hospital. Discover and experience the famous and infamous people of McRaven, and why their spirits have never left.

See McRaven for yourself

During the spooky season of October, McRaven offers candlelight tours. As guests move through the candle-lit rooms of McRaven, they get a first-person account of someone who called McRaven home. Upcoming dates are Oct. 21, 22, 29 and 30. For more information, call 601-501-1336.

McRaven also hosts monthly ghost investigations, with its next investigation on Nov. 12.

Come learn about the house and family history at the 8:30 p.m. Haunted Tour on Nov. 12, followed by a question-and-answer session. Then the investigation begins, and lasts until around 1 or 2 a.m., depending on the spirits. The ghost invetigations are very hands-on; the guests are the ones holding the equipment and asking all the questions.

For more information, visit mcraventourhome.com.