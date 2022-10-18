Landon Austin Pettway

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Landon Austin Pettway, 19, passed away October 6 at University Medical Center. He inspired to be an Aerospace Engineer and had begun classes at Hinds. Landon is survived by his mother, Jennifer Mckinney Pettway; sisters, Christina Thompson; one brother, Logan Pettway; maternal grandparents, David and Cindy Pettway; great grand parent, Myrtle Lott and one uncle, Brad Pettway. Brother Dwight Sibley will officiate a memorial service Friday, October 21 at Oakland Baptist Church on Oak Ridge Road. Visitation is at 3 and service is at 4.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

Gertrude Pettway

Howell Thomas “Tony” Powell Jr.

William “Billy” Albert Bowers

Lee Thomas Darden Jr.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...