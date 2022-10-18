Landon Austin Pettway Published 9:28 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Landon Austin Pettway, 19, passed away October 6 at University Medical Center. He inspired to be an Aerospace Engineer and had begun classes at Hinds. Landon is survived by his mother, Jennifer Mckinney Pettway; sisters, Christina Thompson; one brother, Logan Pettway; maternal grandparents, David and Cindy Pettway; great grand parent, Myrtle Lott and one uncle, Brad Pettway. Brother Dwight Sibley will officiate a memorial service Friday, October 21 at Oakland Baptist Church on Oak Ridge Road. Visitation is at 3 and service is at 4.