Mississippi Forest Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Risk Alert

Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Effective Oct. 17, 2022, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert this week.

The MFC encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. As a result, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3032 acres burned since Sept. 15. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

Currently, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington and Yazoo counties have burn bans. Please check the website (www.mfc.ms.gov) periodically, as this list is continuously updated.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Until the wildfire conditions improve, we ask everyone to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources. The below tips should be followed when it is safe to have an outdoor fire:

  • Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place
  • Do not burn on windy days
  • Stay abreast of changing weather conditions
  • Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around your fire
  • Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water)
  • Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

If you spot a wildfire, please report it immediately by dialing 911, or you can also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473).

More News

ERDC uses digital twin technology to recreate damaged Air Force base

Riverfront Park Committee hosting Town Hall meeting on Oct. 26

USPS to host Oct. 25th job fair in Vicksburg

Vicksburg board takes bids on erosion projects

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...