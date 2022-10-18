Pat Miller Smith Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Mr. Pat Miller Smith passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 84.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Mt. Zion No.1 Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.