Pat Miller Smith 

Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mr. Pat Miller Smith passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 84.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Mt. Zion No.1 Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Johnny Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More Obits

Minnie Lee Stevenson Martin 

Jerry C. Williams

Willie J. Hill Jr. 

Willie E. Johnson Jr. 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...