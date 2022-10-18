Port Gibson Titans win pair of JFL youth football championships Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The Port Gibson Titans youth football team celebrated two championships last weekend at the Jackson Football League’s Freedom Bowl IX.

The Titans’ B- and C-Teams both won league championships, after reaching the title game in Jackson for the fourth year in a row.

The C-Team completed an undefeated season by beating the South Jackson Eagles 16-14. Albert Dotson Jr. scored both of the Titans’ touchdowns.

In the B-Team championship, Ocie Brown III scored the game’s only touchdown as well as a two-point conversion to lead the Titans to an 8-0 victory over the South Jackson Eagles.

The Titans’ A-Team, their oldest group, also reached the Freedom Bowl championship game but lost to the Eagles 34-6. Devin Flowers scored the Titans’ touchdown.