Port Gibson Titans win pair of JFL youth football championships

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Port Gibson Titans players lift the championship trophy after beating the South Jackson Eagles 16-14 to win the Jackson Football League's C-Team title last weekend. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

The Port Gibson Titans youth football team celebrated two championships last weekend at the Jackson Football League’s Freedom Bowl IX.

The Titans’ B- and C-Teams both won league championships, after reaching the title game in Jackson for the fourth year in a row.

The C-Team completed an undefeated season by beating the South Jackson Eagles 16-14. Albert Dotson Jr. scored both of the Titans’ touchdowns.

In the B-Team championship, Ocie Brown III scored the game’s only touchdown as well as a two-point conversion to lead the Titans to an 8-0 victory over the South Jackson Eagles.

The Titans’ A-Team, their oldest group, also reached the Freedom Bowl championship game but lost to the Eagles 34-6. Devin Flowers scored the Titans’ touchdown.

