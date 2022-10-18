Riverfront Park Committee hosting Town Hall meeting on Oct. 26 Published 10:04 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A public town hall will be hosted on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Vicksburg, Warren County Board of Supervisors and Riverfront Park Advisory Committee plan to hear public input on changing the location of the Riverfront Park, a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant, to another location located at Oak Street and Lee Street and possible amenities for the park.

Comments letters may be submitted until Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. to:

Riverfront Park Committee

ATTN: City Clerk’s Office

P.O. Box 150

Vicksburg, MS 39181

Following the meeting, an online survey will be available for the public to complete to further receive comments for the committee to review. The survey will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Riverfront Park Committee is comprised of 8 members appointed by the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The committee is charged with collecting feedback from the community, looking at all options that we have in terms of assets as well as funding sources for those assets, as well as making a final recommendation on a conceptual plan for the Riverfront Park.

Committee members include co-chairs Linda Fondren and Fermika Smith, Elizabeth Nelson, Janice Flowers, Michael Mathews, Dorwin Shields, Mark Buys and Laura Beth Strickland. The city of Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Daughtry, Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission President Dr. Casey Fisher and Austin Golding serve as ex officio members of the committee.

To send any direct inquiries, email riverfrontparkms@gmail.com.