USPS to host Oct. 25th job fair in Vicksburg Published 9:28 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The United States Postal Service is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us deliver for America.

“We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development,” USPS said in a statement.



Postal employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations. Job seekers may learn more about these employment opportunities at an upcoming job fair on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vicksburg Post Office, 3415 Pemberton Square Blvd.

Delivery positions are available in Fayette, Port Gibson, Raymond, Utica, Vicksburg and Yazoo City.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, a night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required.

Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay. Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave.

The Postal Service is an organization that promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their professional goals. Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training and management-to-executive level development.