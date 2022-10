Annette S. Green Published 11:05 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Funeral services for Annette Green, 51, will be at 2 p.m. at New Foundation MB Church in Hollandale, MS. The burial will follow at Glen Allan Cemetery in Glen Allan, MS. Rev. Carl Dorsey will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs.Green died on October 13, 2022, in Jackson, MS.