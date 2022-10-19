VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: South Delta native shares childhood memories and lingering impact of backwater flood

Published 4:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Tracy Hollins Harden speaks during an Aug. 24 listening session with a delegation from the Biden Administration at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, Miss. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features South Mississippi Delta native Tracy Hollins Harden.

This episode goes into detail about Harden’s motivation for speaking on Aug. 24 at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, as well as her other speaking engagement — going before members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full “Faces of the Floods” feature on Harden and watch the corresponding video.

