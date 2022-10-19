VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: South Delta native shares childhood memories and lingering impact of backwater flood Published 4:00 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features South Mississippi Delta native Tracy Hollins Harden.

This episode goes into detail about Harden’s motivation for speaking on Aug. 24 at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork, as well as her other speaking engagement — going before members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full “Faces of the Floods” feature on Harden and watch the corresponding video.