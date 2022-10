Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Vicksburg High linebacker Dennis Battle had six total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception that he returned 43 yards to set up a touchdown in a 42-20 victory over Ridgeland on Oct. 14.

The Gators (6-2, 6-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) host Neshoba Central (6-2, 6-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, and can clinch their first region championship in 32 years with a victory.