Mayor Flaggs commends Vicksburg’s 2023 Directory and Community Guide, encourages all to ‘read it’ Published 2:49 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

At the city of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. commended Vicksburg’s 2023 Directory and Community Guide, a publication of the Vicksburg Warren Partnership produced by The Vicksburg Post.

“There’s a magazine that was in Friday’s paper having to do with the Chamber of Commerce,” Flaggs said during his opening statements. “It’s the 2023 Vicksburg Directory and Community Guide. It was in last Friday’s paper. Get it.

“Get it. I have never in my years of being in politics, never seen anything written so professionally, so eloquently, to express the future of Vicksburg and where we are going. Pablo and those that did that and The Post did a hell of a job. They talked about economic development, education as a base and all the things that are coming around this port and around what we are now in technology. I have never felt any better than I did Friday when I read that magazine. It had all the data. Anything you want to know about Vicksburg and its future is in that magazine.

“I suggest that you read it because it’s the future.”

Catherine Hadaway, Publisher of The Vicksburg Post, said it is an honor to work alongside Vicksburg Warren Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz and his team.

“Pablo and the entire Partnership staff are a joy to work with on this project,” Hadaway said. “It is an honor to bring their vision to life and to share all that our wonderful city has to offer with residents, newcomers and industry looking to come to our area. If you enjoy this publication, please thank one of the businesses who placed an ad in the magazine. Without their support, it would not be possible.

“This publication is always a labor of love and requires many hours from the entire Vicksburg Post team,” she added. “Hearing positive comments from those in the community and civic leaders like Mayor Flaggs is extremely rewarding for my colleagues and me. I am blessed to work with an award-winning staff that can produce publications of this standard.”

Anna Guizerix, Managing Editor of The Vicksburg Post, echoed Hadaway’s statement, adding her own appreciation for the publication.

“This publication is one I look to again and again when asked the question, ‘What makes Vicksburg so special?'” Guizerix said. “Working with the Partnership to highlight the many ways our community is evolving is a reward in itself each year, and we could not be more pleased with the response received from valued readers like Mayor Flaggs.”

Copies of the magazine can be picked up at The Chamber of Commerce, 1622 Washington St., Suite 201; The Vicksburg Post, 1106 Washington St.; or any participating advertiser’s location. A digital version of the magazine can also be read here.