Nancy (Jeanette Rodgers) Selby McBride Published 12:15 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

Nancy (Jeanette Rodgers) Selby McBride was born September 13, 1929, to William and Merle (Meacham) Rodgers in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She died on May 26, 2022, in Santa Clarita, California. She was preceded in death by infant son, William; husband, Robert Haralson Selby; husband Rev. David McBride; son, Robert Selby and stepdaughter, Gail McBride Kenny. She is survived by children, Merle (Selby) Petiford, Nancy (Selby) Chancellor, Christopher Selby and stepchildren, Dr. Patricia Anne McBride and David Bruce McBride, as well as by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Nancy graduated from Carr Central High in Vicksburg and from MSCW. She married Robert Selby in the Crawford Street UMC, where she was a member. They made their home in Longview Texas. Robert died in 1971. When Nancy married Rev. David McBride in 1974 the family moved to Los Alamitos, California.

Nancy was an accomplished pianist and a dedicated member of her church choirs. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and reading. She and David were dedicated volunteers for Meals on Wheels. But most of all, she loved her family.

A memorial service will be held on November 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. A luncheon will follow the Service.