PHOTO GALLERY: American Heritage lands at LeTourneau due to low river levels

Published 1:33 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Low water levels in the lower Mississippi River have forced American Cruise Lines to get creative upon arrival at its stops in Vicksburg.

The American Heritage cruise boat was spotted Thursday morning docking south of town at LeTourneau, 12 miles from its usual docking point at the downtown riverfront. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center reported that the Mississippi River at Vicksburg was observed at 0.75 feet.

Because there is no roadway leading from the boat’s docking point to the point at which the cruise line’s tour busses pick up passengers, personnel with Maynord Landscaping is on-site to construct a gravel roadway to allow safer passage to and from the boat.

This is a developing story. The Post has contacted American Cruise Lines, the Vicksburg District and Maynord Landscaping for comment.

