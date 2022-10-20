PHOTO GALLERY: St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Court 2022

Published 4:00 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ally Doiron was crowned the 2022 St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Queen on Oct. 7.

Click through the gallery to see the rest of this year’s Homecoming Court. Congratulations, ladies!

 

