PHOTO GALLERY: St. Aloysius High School Homecoming Court 2022

St. Aloysius High School's 2022 Homecoming Queen Ally Doiron, escorted by her father, Philip Doiron. (Photos Submitted)
Senior Honor court:
Natalie Southerland,
Ali Blackburn,
Ally Doiron,
Madelyn Roesch, and
Kate Simrall Hood
Senior maids:
Gabby Andrews,
Abby Mikulski,
Christine Wallace,
Miracle Flowers, and
Skylar Connelly
Senior maids:
Rachel Dahl,
Falyn Lusby,
Macy McDonald,
Madi Mathews, and
Olivia Scallions
Senior maids:
Hope Baker,
Karly Henderson,
Emily Cook,
Miller Theobald,
Bree Butler and
Lydia Nettles
Underclassmen maids:
Junior maids: Sarah Beth Johnston and Laiken Leist;
Sophomore maids: Carrie Wood and Maddie Rice;
Freshman maids: Taryn Lusby and Farrell Roberson