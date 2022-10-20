Warren County Land Records Oct. 10 to Oct. 17 Published 4:49 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 10 to Oct. 17.

Warranty Deeds

*George Lee Wilkins Jr. to George Ameen and Allison D. Aden Ameen, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Joan Bailey to Robert McConnell, Lot 5, Acadia Ridge Part Two.

*Philip C. Brown to Geronimo Hardwood Timber LLC, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*David W. Burroughs and Amie J. Burroughs to Albert J. Dornbusch Jr. and Gloria A. Dornbusch, Lot 26 and 27, Eastvillage Subdivision Phase 1.

* James L. Dillon to Malcolm Owen Cole, Lot 13, Pecanwood Place Subdivision Part 1.

*James G. Comans Jr. and Katina P. Comans to Nicole Warnock, Part of Section 18 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Mark Norwood and Samantha Lea Norwood to Christon Paige Culley and Brian Culley, Block 2, Lot 19, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Lorraine Durrell and Elmer Durrell III to Bonita Mitchell, Lot 63, 64 and 65, Terraces.

*Donna Jane Field, Renee (Flaharty) Grzanich, Karleen Wigley and Donald Nelson Kelley Jr. to Michael Andrew McCollough and Kathy Wills McCollough, Part of Lot 8 and 9, Tarri-Longer Ranch Subdivision No. 1.

*Joseph Fisher to Arthur Weathersby, Lot 72 and Part of Lot 71, Thrift.

*Warren County, Miss. To Flowers Travel Center LLC, Part of West ½ of Southwest ¼ of Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Richard Q. Goss to Rodney Mahalitc, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 5 West.

*Leah Sanders and William Keaton Lee Sanders to JB Whit Properties LLC, Lot 14, Sylvan Flats.

*Michelle A. Kristoff and John M. Watkins II to Mark Jefferson and Kimi Jefferson, Part of Section 41, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 42, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Christina Louise Yates to David G. Landers and Dedra D. Landers, Part of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Michael Lee Lewis and Teresa Lynn Lewis to Leah McMahon Sanders and William Keaton Lee Sanders, Part of Lot 12 and Part of Lot 13, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

*Littlewood Development LLC to Sanay Investment LLC, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to Tanetra Patrice Lott, Lot 10, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 2.

*Turkey Creek Investments LLC to Madeleine P. Malmfeldt, Block 8, Lot 15, National Park Addition.

*Jeanette P. McKnight to Mayfield Investment Properties LLC, Lot 44, Wildwood No. 1.

*Matthew Morris and Elizabeth Morris to Rabalais Ventures LLC, Lot 34, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Garnet Van Norman Jr. Trustee, Peggy Van Norman Trustee and Van Norman Living Trust to Charlie Tubbs Jr. and Carolyn Tubbs, Lot 14 and Part of Lot 15, Sky Vale.

Deeds of Trust

*William Donald Ainsworth and Theresa Ainsworth to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Jerrell R. Ballard and Elizabeth C. Ballard to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 11, Audubon Hills.

*Martin Joseph Crevitt and Cynthia Neal Crevitt to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Rodney Mahalitc to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Andrew Denard Boswell to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 7, Colonial Drive Subdivision.

*Charlie Tubbs Jr. and Carolyn Tubbs to Cadence Bank, Lot 14 and Part of Lot 15, Sky Vale.

*Nicole Warnock to James G. Comans Jr. and Katina P. Comans, Part of Section 18 Choctaw District, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Paul Jordan Crocker and Lindsay Nicole Crocker to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 9, Oxford Place.

*Christon Paige Culley and Brian Culley to Origin Bank, Block 2, Lot 19, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Linda A. Faubus to Delta Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*J.B. White Properties LLC to Delta Bank, Lot 14, Sylvan Flats.

*Goss Investment LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 3 and 4, Nathan Seymour.

*2423 Washington LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Harrisburg.

*Rabalais Ventures LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 31, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Rabalais Ventures LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 34, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Lakendrick D. Smith to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 179, Oak Park No. 4.

*Charles W. Katzenmeyer and Brandy Katzenmeyer to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 33, Camden Place Subdivision.

*Sabrina Lynn and Justin Lynn to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 25 and 26, Lakeland Village.

*Madeleine P. Malmfeldt to USAA Federal Savings Bank, Block 8, Lot 15, National Park Addition.

*William Barreth Miller and Tanya H. Miller to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert M. Rials and Barbara H. Rials to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Leah Sanders and William Keaton Lee Sanders to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lots 12 and 13, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1A.

Marriage Licenses

*Joshua Quinton Church, 29, Tennessee, to Taylor McRae Hasty, 29, Mississippi.

*Paul H. Thomas, 44, Mississippi, to Delphine M. Taylor, 63, Mississippi.

*Roderick John Pilate, 29, Mississippi, to Aroneysa Myrna James, 28, Mississippi.

*Roderick Johnson, 41, Mississippi, to Latisthia Deneen Brown, 41, Mississippi.