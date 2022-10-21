Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi

Published 9:36 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By John Surratt

The Rev. James Bowman, center, pastor of New Beginning Church in Christ displays awards naming Pastor of the Year and the church Church of the Year. The awards were presented during a program sponsored by Business Empowered Mississippi Chamber of Commerce Oct. 1. With Bowman are his wife Betty J. Bowman, left, and Empowered Mississippi Chamber of Commerce CEO and Founder Dr. Kathy Amos. Submitted

Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood.

Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.

“I am honored to receive this award and I give all glory to God,” he said.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

As a community church, he said, the New Beginning Church in Christ family believes that the door to salvation is always open, and so are the doors to its church.

The church’s mission is to be fully devoted to Jesus by opening its arms to those in search of the truth.

Felicia Kent, director of Vicksburg’s COVID-19 health literacy program, pointed to the church’s participation in the city’s health literacy outreach program and New Beginning’s other programs.

“It was a combination of all of it. Work on COVID outreach, outreach with the local community,” she said.

“We show God’s love and concern for our fellow man at every opportunity,” Bowman said. “Through works of charity and opening our doors to listen and love, we feel that we are walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.”

The church serves the community through ministry, food drives, health and wellness, clothes giveaways, COVID-19 events, home ownership workshops, employment workshops, marriage enrichment and other health disparities events.

“We give out food every month, clothes for the needy, counseling financial counseling, emergency food boxes,” Bowman said.

The Best of Mississippi Awards was begun in 2020 by the Business Empowered Mississippi Chamber of Commerce to honor and recognize business and community leaders across Mississippi. The honorees were nominated and selected and voted on by the public, the Board of Governors and the Best of Mississippi Awards Nominations Committee.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg native Zechariah Lloyd releases new music video

City’s Veterans Day observance returns to Rose Garden

ERDC showcases capabilities at annual meeting of the Association of United States Army

PHOTO GALLERY: Supper on the Sip sees record crowds

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...